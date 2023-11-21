Home Entertainment Kannada

'Ardhambardha Premakathe' gets a release date

Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga shared a video showing them seeking blessings at a temple before revealing a card. 

Published: 21st November 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Ardhambardha Premakathe

A still from the film 'Ardhambardha Premakathe'

By Express News Service

Divya Uruduga’s upcoming film, Ardhambardha Premakathe, directed by Aravind Kaushik marks the debut of biker-turned-actor Aravind KP and is set to hit the screens on December 1.

Aravind Kaushik, known for directing Tughlaq, Nam Aeriyala Ondina, and Huliraya, has brought together the off-screen couple and former Bigg Boss contestants, enhancing their real-life chemistry for their roles in Ardhambhardha Premakathe.

Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga shared a video showing them seeking blessings at a temple before revealing a card. They playfully teased their fans by presenting what appeared to be a marriage invitation but, in reality, contained the film’s release date.

The film is jointly produced by Boxseat Media, RAC Visuals, and Lighthouse Media. Alongside Divya and Aravind, Ardhambardha Premakathe features rappers Alok, Shreya Babu, Venkatesha Shastry, Pradeep Roshan, Suraj Hugar, and Sujith Shetty in prominent roles.

Abhilash, son of veteran actor Dwarakish, has also portrayed a significant character after a prolonged absence. Surya is in charge of cinematography, while Aravind himself has composed the songs for the film.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ardhambardha Premakathe Aravind Kaushik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp