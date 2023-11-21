'Ardhambardha Premakathe' gets a release date

By Express News Service

Divya Uruduga’s upcoming film, Ardhambardha Premakathe, directed by Aravind Kaushik marks the debut of biker-turned-actor Aravind KP and is set to hit the screens on December 1.

Aravind Kaushik, known for directing Tughlaq, Nam Aeriyala Ondina, and Huliraya, has brought together the off-screen couple and former Bigg Boss contestants, enhancing their real-life chemistry for their roles in Ardhambhardha Premakathe.

Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga shared a video showing them seeking blessings at a temple before revealing a card. They playfully teased their fans by presenting what appeared to be a marriage invitation but, in reality, contained the film’s release date.

The film is jointly produced by Boxseat Media, RAC Visuals, and Lighthouse Media. Alongside Divya and Aravind, Ardhambardha Premakathe features rappers Alok, Shreya Babu, Venkatesha Shastry, Pradeep Roshan, Suraj Hugar, and Sujith Shetty in prominent roles.

Abhilash, son of veteran actor Dwarakish, has also portrayed a significant character after a prolonged absence. Surya is in charge of cinematography, while Aravind himself has composed the songs for the film.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Divya Uruduga’s upcoming film, Ardhambardha Premakathe, directed by Aravind Kaushik marks the debut of biker-turned-actor Aravind KP and is set to hit the screens on December 1. Aravind Kaushik, known for directing Tughlaq, Nam Aeriyala Ondina, and Huliraya, has brought together the off-screen couple and former Bigg Boss contestants, enhancing their real-life chemistry for their roles in Ardhambhardha Premakathe. Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga shared a video showing them seeking blessings at a temple before revealing a card. They playfully teased their fans by presenting what appeared to be a marriage invitation but, in reality, contained the film’s release date.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The film is jointly produced by Boxseat Media, RAC Visuals, and Lighthouse Media. Alongside Divya and Aravind, Ardhambardha Premakathe features rappers Alok, Shreya Babu, Venkatesha Shastry, Pradeep Roshan, Suraj Hugar, and Sujith Shetty in prominent roles. Abhilash, son of veteran actor Dwarakish, has also portrayed a significant character after a prolonged absence. Surya is in charge of cinematography, while Aravind himself has composed the songs for the film. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp