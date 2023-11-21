Deepak Aras’s upcoming directorial venture 'Sugar Factory': Glamorous & bold 

By Express News Service

Deepak Aras’s upcoming directorial venture, Sugar Factory, weaves its narrative within the vibrant canvas of pub culture. The film produced by R Girish stars Krishna in the lead, complemented by Kabir Rafi’s music and Santhosh Rai Pathaje’s cinematography. Starring three female actors—Sonal Monteiro, Ruhani Shetty, and Adhvithi Shetty—who redefine glamorous uniqueness and individuality.

In conversation with CE, these actors delve into the distinctive essence of their respective characters.

I don’t understand why directors assume that I can’t pull off a bold and glamorous character: Sonal Monteiro

Sonal Monteiro, who previously appeared in Garadi, is set to embrace a glamorous role. “When Deepak Aras narrated the storyline to me, I was drawn to exploring a new subject in Sugar Factory. This role might bring a different dimension to my career. While I’ve often portrayed simple, rural characters, I don’t understand why directors assume that I can’t pull off a bold and glamorous character. However, Deepak Aras showed confidence in me,” expresses Sonal.

She portrays a Coorgi girl named Aditi Bopanna, who is bold and outspoken, eschewing love, marriage, and commitment and revelling in partying—a character relatable to today’s generation. The film marks her first lip-lock on screen. “More than appearances, it’s about delivering dialogues and the overall way I carry myself throughout the film. For instance, I am seen holding a beer bottle for most of the runtime,” says Sonal.

Glamour in films is usually restricted to songs, but my character carries glamour throughout the entire film: Ruhani Shetty

Ruhani Shetty, an entrepreneur-turned-actor, made her transition from serials to the big screen. She commenced her acting journey with a Tulu film titled Girgit, alongside Roopesh Shetty, followed by her debut in Kannada cinema with Neuron and worked in Ramesh Aravind’s 100.

The actor who was recently seen in Sugar Factory, speaks about portraying a YouTuber named Amulu in Deepak Aras’s directorial. “It’s a pivotal role; the film begins and ends with my character. It’s all about glamour and how it’s portrayed in the film.Glamour in films is usually restricted to songs, but my character carries glamour throughout the entire film,” she explains.

Adhvithi Shetty, post ‘Iraavan,’ steps into the role of Nandini, an event planner in Sugar Factory.

“I bring to life a character who embodies sincerity, authenticity, and a positive outlook, valuing the essence of love, commitment, and the sanctity of marriage,” she explains. Delving further into her character, Adhvithi sheds light on Nandini’s nature, describing her as a person with a straightforward approach towards life, unafraid to express her genuine emotions.

“Nandini isn’t just a character; she’s a celebration of life’s true values. Her belief in the importance of love and commitment sets the tone for her journey in the film,” she adds.

Nandini isn’t just a character; she’s is a celebration of life’s values: Adhvithi Shetty

