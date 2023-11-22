If I didn’t believe in myself, I wouldn't be here: Abishek Ambareesh

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Abishek Ambareesh, hailing from a celebrated lineage, confronts the weight of legacy in his acting journey. Being the son of well-known actors Ambareesh and Sumalatha, the one-film-old actor aims to carve a unique identity, seeking visibility and genuine affection from the audience. He also understands the burden of measuring up to his parents’ illustrious stature. Ahead of the release of his sophomore film, Bad Manners, on November 24, Abishek discusses the film, working with director Suri, and much more.

“In this industry, the expectations are immense. The challenge goes beyond facing a film crew; it’s about meeting the hopes of countless fans. Navigating this legacy demands resilience and a determined spirit to excel—a sentiment shared among those with a heritage like mine,” says Abishek.

When asked about the qualities needed to be a hero, Abishek says it is all about self-belief. “If I didn’t believe in myself, I wouldn’t be here.” He believes a hero’s traits vary widely and cites examples from the Kannada industry, highlighting how the top ten heroes differ in their acting, speech, mannerisms, fight sequences, and dancing styles. “According to me, there’s no single formula for being a hero; each one is distinct. As a hero, we should have the ability to connect with the audience and consistently deliver quality entertainment through good films.”

Abishek emphasises that the striking red line in the title logo of Bad Manners is symbolic of the fine boundary between our perceptions of good and bad. “What might be bad for me could be good for you, and vice versa,” says Abishek, who also lists out what he thinks are certain bad manners. “Being inconsiderate of others’ time and not living up to one’s true potential is bad.”

Talking more about the film, which he feels isn’t confined to a specific genre or routine narrative, Abishek says, “The film poses an important question, and incorporates action as a crucial element that seamlessly aligns with the storyline, driving it forward without disrupting the narrative flow.”

This film marks Abishek’s first collaboration with Suri, who has a distinct signature style. Is it important to study a director’s previous work before collaborating? “Personally, I prioritise connecting with the director and aligning our visions, work ethics, mindset, and ambition for a specific project. While I’m familiar with Suri’s films, I’m also open to collaborating with newcomers if our values align. Suri’s signature style lies in his unwavering commitment to his unique vision, and his refusal to follow trends. He consistently presents stories from a fresh perspective, avoiding trends and embracing new angles,” he says.

The film also has Abishek wielding the gun with elan. “We had inputs from an ex-IPS officer, Umesh, to ensure authenticity in handling the weapon. Suri extensively researched the subject, and I also got to gather a little awareness about various locally made weapons, like katta and goda, and their accessibility. It is then that I realised how easy it is to acquire guns, despite the challenges in obtaining a gun license,” he says.

While working on Bad Manners, Abhishek encountered many challenges, and he mentions, “After reading the script, the character felt quite relatable to me. Though the setting and background may differ, certain nuances, habits, and mannerisms aligned with how I would react and perceive situations. Amid lockdown restrictions, navigating discussions with Suri became challenging. Credit goes to the director for facilitating a smooth transition, making it easy to embody the character.”

Having shown the film to his mother Sumalatha, his wife Aviva Bidapa, producer Rockline Venkatesh, and Challenging Star Darshan, Abishek is elated about their responses. In fact, the actor shares that Darshan gave the film a five-star rating and praised his development as an actor from his debut film, Amar. “Every film is a learning experience. In Amar, I portrayed a stoic character, who is less emotive, and it didn’t really connect widely. In Bad Manners, playing Rudra, a boy-next-door, it felt relatable yet raw and rugged, which is a trademark Suri character. It’s different from Amar.”

While Abhi believes that entertainment is crucial, providing thought-provoking content is his ultimate goal. “Films should entertain and convey a message, and the best message with Bad Manners will be to see audiences leave the theaters happy, feeling entertained,” he concludes.

