‘I couldn’t relate to the role I play in Sugar Factory’, says actor Krishna

Sugar Factory marks Krishna's fourth release this year. The film, which is set against the pub culture, is his first collaboration with director Deepak Aras. "Sugar Factory came to me after Love Mocktail during the pandemic. It's a character that contrasts with my previous roles. While Adi in Love Mocktail believed in love and marriage, Arya in Sugar Factory is a free spirit who enjoys life to the fullest," reveals Krishna ahead of the film's release this week.

The actor believes Sugar Factory's story will resonate with today's generation. However, he struggled to connect with his character in Sugar Factory. "I'm someone who enjoys the 90s era and writes stories from that atmosphere. Somehow, I can't connect with today's generation, and that is one of the reasons I felt weird portraying the role in Sugar Factory. However, it's always challenging to play someone you're not, and be in a role, that you can't relate to," he admits.

Interestingly, starring in such contrasting films isn't concerning for Krishna. "I see it as pure entertainment. As a director too, I can't always impose my thoughts on the audience. Some directors envision me differently, and it's good to face the camera from their perspective too." Krishna explains.

Being the face of the film, there are bound to be expectations, even though the film has another director at the helm. "Both the actor and director need to stand out in their ways. A good film can succeed despite a bad actor, but a film might falter due to a bad director," he says.

While acting alone doesn't pressure him, Krishna answers if he's judgmental or tends to assert authority on other sets. "I don't like interference nor interfering. If something's wrong, I might suggest, but it's up to them to consider it. I believe filmmaking is teamwork. We generally discuss, and if they are sensible, they consider it, " he says.

