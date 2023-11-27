I wanted to explore love in today's context: Aravind Kaushik

By Express News Service

Aravind Kaushik, known for his critically acclaimed films like Tuglak, which marked the debut of Rakshit Shetty, Nam Areaal Ond Dina with Annissh Tejeshwar, and Huliraya starring Divya Uruduga, takes a different route with his latest venture, Aradhambardha Prema Kathe. “It’s a contemporary tale of modern love, labeled as a Love is such a cliche,” he shares. “In traditional love stories, love persists, but I wanted to explore love in today’s context. Love isn’t always eternal; sometimes relationships turn toxic, and one should have the freedom to walk away. Love, if it exists, should be unconditional,” Aravind explains ahead of the film’s release on December 1.

When questioned about the shift from his acclaimed style, Kaushik explains, “All my stories had elements of love, but in Aradhambardha..., the exploration of relationships naturally happened through a love story. This narrative revolves around two people who might be in love.”

Kaushik cast off-screen couple and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestants, Divya Uruduga and Arvind KP, in the lead roles. “I noticed the buzz surrounding them from Bigg Boss. Initially, I only had plans to cast Divya. However, when I met Arvind during my narration to Divya, his charm and simplicity caught my eye,” he explains, adding, “Half my work was done because they shared good chemistry. Moreover, Arvind’s passion and willingness to take up challenges, made him a natural fit. His mischievous off-screen demeanor translated well on screen.”

Regarding their suitability for the roles, Kaushik mentions, “Their understanding of the story made things easier. Their portrayal isn’t just sweet romance, as they are offscreen; it’s a little complex, adding layers to their journey.”

Asked whether Arvind KP’s biking skills will be utilised in the film, Kaushik clarifies, “His biking persona is contextual, not pivotal. Even if he didn’t know how to ride a motorcycle, it wouldn’t have altered much, as it’s about the overall personality, based on which, I brought him on board,” he says.

Regarding changes in his filmmaking style for a love story, Kaushik explains, “It’s primarily about storytelling. As a director, I trimmed what I felt was unnecessary, resulting in a clean and pleasant love story.” “With Arjun Janya’s music and Surya’s cinematography, the film brings back an old-world charm,” says Aravind, expressing his happiness to have Abhilash Dwarakish, Suraj Hugar, Sujith Shetty, and All Ok in crucial roles.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Aravind Kaushik, known for his critically acclaimed films like Tuglak, which marked the debut of Rakshit Shetty, Nam Areaal Ond Dina with Annissh Tejeshwar, and Huliraya starring Divya Uruduga, takes a different route with his latest venture, Aradhambardha Prema Kathe. “It’s a contemporary tale of modern love, labeled as a Love is such a cliche,” he shares. “In traditional love stories, love persists, but I wanted to explore love in today’s context. Love isn’t always eternal; sometimes relationships turn toxic, and one should have the freedom to walk away. Love, if it exists, should be unconditional,” Aravind explains ahead of the film’s release on December 1. When questioned about the shift from his acclaimed style, Kaushik explains, “All my stories had elements of love, but in Aradhambardha..., the exploration of relationships naturally happened through a love story. This narrative revolves around two people who might be in love.” Kaushik cast off-screen couple and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestants, Divya Uruduga and Arvind KP, in the lead roles. “I noticed the buzz surrounding them from Bigg Boss. Initially, I only had plans to cast Divya. However, when I met Arvind during my narration to Divya, his charm and simplicity caught my eye,” he explains, adding, “Half my work was done because they shared good chemistry. Moreover, Arvind’s passion and willingness to take up challenges, made him a natural fit. His mischievous off-screen demeanor translated well on screen.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Regarding their suitability for the roles, Kaushik mentions, “Their understanding of the story made things easier. Their portrayal isn’t just sweet romance, as they are offscreen; it’s a little complex, adding layers to their journey.” Asked whether Arvind KP’s biking skills will be utilised in the film, Kaushik clarifies, “His biking persona is contextual, not pivotal. Even if he didn’t know how to ride a motorcycle, it wouldn’t have altered much, as it’s about the overall personality, based on which, I brought him on board,” he says. Regarding changes in his filmmaking style for a love story, Kaushik explains, “It’s primarily about storytelling. As a director, I trimmed what I felt was unnecessary, resulting in a clean and pleasant love story.” “With Arjun Janya’s music and Surya’s cinematography, the film brings back an old-world charm,” says Aravind, expressing his happiness to have Abhilash Dwarakish, Suraj Hugar, Sujith Shetty, and All Ok in crucial roles. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp