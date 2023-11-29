Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada film star Agni's directorial 'Journey' begins

According to the first-timer, he is helming a story about five friends post-college, promising entertainment from start to finish.

Published: 29th November 2023

By Express News Service

Agni, an actor who has also worked in serials, has now turned director, marking his debut with a film titled Journey, a project that recently commenced with a muhurat. According to the first-timer, he is helming a story about five friends post-college, promising entertainment from start to finish.

"It is going to be a vibrant entertainer, blending comedy and emotions. The narrative has shaped up wonderfully, and we are re-planning to film in places like Hassan and Bengaluru,” says Agni, whose film will be headlined by a fellow newcomer, Dini.

The film will be produced by Hariprasad Naayak, with Shashank Sheshagiri composing the music.

The makers, who are planning to begin shooting in early December, will reveal the rest of the cast and technicians closer to the film going on floors.

Agni and Dini

