'There will certainly be a sense of divinity': Rishab Shetty on 'Kantara - A Legend, Chapter 1'

The first look poster of the upcoming film, Kantara - A Legend, Chapter 1, has received an immensely positive response. Expressing his delight, Rishab Shetty affirms this instalment to be a prelude to his 2022 film, Kantara.

When questioned about his character’s resemblance to Lord Parashurama, the actor-director responds, “I’ve entrusted it to the audience’s perception, their imagination, and perspective on this character. I relish extensive discussions and thoughts surrounding it, without divulging specific information that might spoil their interest. There will certainly be a sense of divinity, and I hope it resonates among the audiences. Also, many warriors in Indian history, such as Shiva, Rudra, Parashurama, even Ravana, or various kings from ancient times, have shared a similar appearance, holding a Trishul, so it’s something to savour and open to interpretation.”

Explaining the reason behind planning to release the film in seven languages, Rishab says, “During my travel for Kantara, I frequently encountered Bengalis and felt a connection to their culture. They represent a significant population, around 30 crores, closely linked to ours. Their Dasara festivities held in October, themed around Kantara, made us want to release the film in Bengali. As of now, we’ve adhered to seven languages, and everything else will be decided in the process.”

The makers, who are yet to finalise the casting, have enlisted 15 individuals from across India for the directorial department. “We conducted auditions for the direction department, managed by Hombale Films specifically for Kantara, where we received over a thousand applications nationwide, shortlisting over a hundred, then narrowing it down to 40 for the final workshop. Later, we settled on 15 members to be part of the team. While most hail from Karnataka, there are a few from other regions too.”

Rishab recently attended the Kantara screening at IFFI, Goa. “Kantara being selected among the 14 competing films at the IFFI is an honour,” he mentions.

