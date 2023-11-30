Love is reflection and growth: Racer-turned-actor KP Aravind

By Express News Service

As a national-level bike racer, Aravind KP is not new to intensity and drama. He knows how to handle gears, but acting was never on his mind. “The only acting I did before the film was while I was trying to convince my parenats that I wanted to become a biker. Otherwise, I have dabbled in certain cultural activities and drama in school, but never approached acting with seriousness,” says Aravind. He admits that since being in a relationship with Divya, he’s had opportunities to explore various artistic aspects besides biking.

Reacting to the spontaneous decision of his director considering him for the lead role, Aravind reflects, “I’ve acted as KP Aravind, the biker, in the Malayalam film Bangalore Days and Preetham Gubbi’s Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi. I was initially skeptical, but the thought stuck with me. Many people wish for such an opportunity, and this was something that came to me so easily. Being someone who enjoys challenges, I thought, ‘Why not take it up and see what I can do?’ Especially for the fans of Divya and me, our coming together is a special gift.”

Sharing his shooting experience, the first-time actor said, “I had a workshop before we began shooting, but when they said ‘action’ on set, I went blank. Being a shy and less expressive person, I felt self-conscious initially, but I managed to overcome it gradually. Thankfully, having mentors like Aravind Kaushik and Divya Uruduga around made me more comfortable. Every day felt like a workshop, a space to learn and unlearn,” he shares, adding, “Racing taught us to be unemotional, and here, it is all about being emotional. Every reaction engaged me. I learned to be emotionally driven in acting.”

Reflecting on the lessons from Ardhambardha Prema Kathe, Aravind notes, “Live in the moment, don’t get stuck in the past or overly concerned about the future. People who arrived yesterday might have better intentions than those who’ve been around for ten years. There’s plenty of distractions available, but you must stick to your relationships and value them.” Regarding his definition of love now that he’s in it, Aravind shares, “Love is reflection and growth. Acceptance comes after learning about the person. Both of you help each other grow.”Looking ahead, he shares, “Both of us will begin APK 2 (Ardhambhardha Prema Kathe Part 2) by Aravind Kaushik, early next year.”

