Rishab Shetty dedicates the Silver Peacock Award for 'Kantara' to Shankar Nag

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty, who launched the prequel, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, on Monday, culminated the week with accolades for Kantara, at the International Film Festival held in Goa. The writer-actor-director, who has been relishing the love and appreciation across India and the globe since the release of Kantara in September 2022, was honoured with a special Jury Award at the IFFI Goa.The film about human-nature conflict stood among the only three Indian films nominated and eventually included in the final list of 15 contenders for the Golden Peacock awards.

Thrilled with the Silver Peacock award, and appreciation for the film at the festival, Rishab expressed his desire to dedicate this award to the legendary actor Shankar Nag. “Actor Shankar Nag was the first actor from Kannada cinema to receive The Silver Peacock award in the Best Actor category for his film, Ondanondu Kaladalli, directed by Girish Karnad, way back in 1979. Kantara marks the second time a Kannada film has won in this category, but now as the Best Director. Being inspired by the legend’s craft, I am honoured to dedicate this award to him,” he mentioned. The film, starring Rishab Shetty himself, also featured Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, among other talented actors.

Turning to the prequel, Kantara, A Legend: Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films, is slated to commence towards the end of December. The film has music director Ajaneesh Loknath and DOP Arvind Kashyap collaborating with Rishab for the project.

