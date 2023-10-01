Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested for allegedly driving speeding car into couple, killing woman

By PTI

BENGALURU: Well-known Kannada actor Nagabhushana NS was arrested for allegedly knocking down a couple, in which a 48-year-old woman was killed and her husband was critically injured. The actor was released on station bail.

The incident occurred near Suprabhatha Breeze apartment on Vasanthapura Main Road in Uttarahalli on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Prema, a homemaker, while her husband Krishna B, 58, sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The police said the accident occurred around 9:30 PM when the couple went out for a walk outside their apartment. The actor, who was coming in a car, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the couple before ramming an electric pole. The woman died while being rushed to a hospital.

Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police - Traffic (South), said Nagabhushana, a 37-year-old resident of JP Nagar, was driving from Uttarahalli towards Konanakunte Cross. “The incident occurred because of rash and negligent driving. There was a speed breaker but he did not reduce the speed and ended up hitting the couple and crashing into an electric pole. The actor has been released on station bail.”

Man’s condition critical with injuries to head

The police added that the couple came 15 days ago from Mandya to visit their son, who works as a software engineer in the city. Krishna, who works as a driver at a private firm, is currently being treated at a private hospital on Bannerghatta road and is reportedly in critical condition, as he has sustained injuries in the head, abdomen and leg.

Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police have booked the actor under various IPC sections. Nagabhushana has acted in supporting roles in several Kannada movies and he shot to fame with ‘Badava Rascal’, in which he was featured along with popular actor Dhananjaya aka Dolly Dhananjaya.

