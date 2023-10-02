Director Bharat S Navunda to launch Thandav Ram as a full-fledged hero in a revenge drama

By Express News Service

Bharat S Navunda, who last directed Mugilpete starring Manoranjan, is gearing up to kickstart his next project, which is going to be a Kannada-Telugu bilingual. This upcoming project is said to be a family revenge drama and will mark the debut of Thandav Ram as a full-fledged hero.

Bharat S Navunda

Thandav Ram, well-known for his presence on the small screen for his role in the serial Jodi Hakki, and in a reality show, has previously worked in films in supporting roles. However, this film with director Bharath will feature him as the solo lead.

The makers plan to commence shooting by the end of October and are preparing for the official launch. Apart from three female leads, the director intends to include at least 20 prominent actors in pivotal roles. The yet-to-be-titled project, produced under the A Qube Films banner, will have V. Harikrishna composing the music. Sagar, who has previously worked on Kshetrapati, will serve as the cinematographer for this film.

