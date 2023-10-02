I am striving for a different on-screen image: Rajavardan

By Express News Service

Rajavardan, who made his debut in the historical project Bicchugatti Chapter 1 (2020), has recently undergone a significant physical transformation for his upcoming roles. Currently juggling multiple projects, including Pranayam, Hiranya, and Gajarama, Rajavardan’s hard work has resulted in a physical transformation complete with the development of a chiselled six-pack.

Rajavardan attributes his successful transformation to his dedicated gym trainer, Srinivas Gowda. He elaborates on how his height, combined with excess body weight, had led to internal injuries that hindered his ability to perform stunts and dance sequences.

“I am striving for a different on-screen image, one that allows me to portray a versatile range, from being a compelling commercial hero to a charming lover boy. A six-pack physique is essential to effectively convey this transformation,” mentions Rajavardan, who recently completed shooting for Gajarama, a sports film, and is eagerly looking forward to the film’s release.

“In addition to my three projects, I have signed a film with Chakravarthy Chandrachud, which is scheduled to commence early next year. I’m also in discussions with several directors and plans to announce a series of projects in 2024, following the release of his three upcoming films,” he says.

