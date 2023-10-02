Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A strikes big on OTT

Filmmakers from across languages, who have watched the film, have showered their praises on the film either on social platforms, or have called the director, and actor, sharing  appreciation.

Published: 02nd October 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 09:12 AM

A still from SSE Side A.

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty-starrer Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, directed by Hemanth M Rao, was split into two parts -- Side A and Side B. Side A of the romantic drama was released on September 1 and received a positive response from the audience. It was also dubbed and released in Telugu as Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati. The makers rescheduled the release of Side B from October 20 to October 27.

Hemanth shared that the makers chose to reschedule the release date because of many films releasing on the occasion of Dasara. Meanwhile, Side A of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello premiered on September 29 on Prime Video and has become a huge hit. According to the makers, SSE - Side A released in multiple languages has been the most searched film over the last three days, and trending among the top 5 on the OTT, especially the Hindi version.

Meanwhile, filmmakers from across languages, who have watched the film, have showered their praises on the film either on social platforms, or have called the director, and actor, sharing their appreciation.

Apart from Rakshit Shetty, the film made under Paramvah Studios stars Rukmini Vasanth, Chaithra J. Achar as the principal cast and also includes Achyuth Kumar, Pavitra Lokesh, Avinash, Sharath, Lohithaswa, Ramesh Indira, Gopal Krishna Deshpande in supporting roles. With music by Charan Raj, the film has Advaitha Gurumurthy as the cinematographer.

