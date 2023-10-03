‘There is more than just action in Fighter ’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nuthan Umesh, known for his debut film, Krishnan Marriage Story(2011), and Asthitva (2016), is venturing into his first-ever full-fledged commercial entertainer with Fighter. The director clarifies that the title Fighter produced by Somashekhar Kattigenahalli may imply it’s a pure action film, but it encompasses a mix of emotions, love, and even some comedy. Furthermore, the movie sheds light on the struggles of farmers and the corporate manipulation of agriculture.

Paavana

Nuthan reveals that he had only one person in mind, Vinod Prabhakar, right from the inception when crafting the story and character for Fighter. “I believe that Vinod’s physique, acting prowess, and his unique ability to convey an underlying story, made him the perfect fit for the role. I have aimed to showcase a different facet of him, and he will be showcased as Mohak, the character, rather than just Vinod Prabhakar,” says Nuthan ahead of the film’s release next week. “Every character in the film is driven by a sense of justice and has their own motivations for their actions.”

Nuthan has brought together a fresh team in terms of the technical crew. Composer Gurukiran is onboard the film, which marks his first collaboration with Vinod. “The significance of a skilled music director in enhancing the overall impact of the film is really important, and Gurukiran has done fantastic work. The cinematography is handled by KS Chandrashekar.”

One intriguing aspect of the film is its ensemble cast, which includes Paavana, Lekha Chandra, Kuri Prathap, Girija Lokesh, and others. Nuthan also succeeded in bringing Nirosha, the daughter of the renowned South Indian actor MR Radha, back to Kannada cinema. “She plays a pivotal role as the mother of the protagonist, and the emotional dynamics between the mother, son, and the father’s flashback moments are the highlights of Fighter.”

