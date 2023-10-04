My film centres around the significance of love in small towns: Mahesh Ammallidoddy

By Express News Service

Mahesha C Ammallidoddy, who made his debut with the horror film, O, has now shifted to a romantic genre with his second film, titled Love. When asked how a film centred around romance can be unique, the director shares an interesting perspective. He states, "Unlike metropolitan cities, where romance has become more cosmopolitan, it remains a special feeling for people in small towns and rural areas. My film is set in one such coastal belt."

Love explores the theme of romance between individuals from two different religions. However, he emphasised that this isn't the typical narrative involving violence or elopement seen in our usual love stories. "This film is something different from all of that," he says.

"Love, according to Mahesha, is inspired by real events and was shot in various locations, including Udupi, Kota, Kundapur, Byndoor, Bagalkot, and Bangalore" He also highlighted that the film features mostly emerging talents, with actors like Prajay Jayaram, Vrushi Patil, and the film features actors such as Divakar, Prabhakar Kundar, Umesh Shreekanth Teli, Radhika Bhat, Tillak, Harish Shetty, and others in pivotal roles.

Love is scheduled for release on October 6and is distributed by BK Gangadhar. Shivaprasad, who has previously worked on Kambli Hula, scores the background score, with songs composed by Sai Shree Kiran and Roshith Vijayan. Siddharth HR has handled the cinematography for the film.

