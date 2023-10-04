Satyaprakash to act in his next directorial

By Express News Service

D Satyaprakash, the director of critically acclaimed films such as Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla, is making a comeback after the success of his last venture, Man of the Match. For his upcoming project, Satyaprakash is not only crafting the story, directing, and producing the film under his own banner, Satya Sinima Pictures, but he will be also acting in it.

Satyaprakash is sharing the screen with Atharva Prakash, who has previously worked in Man of the Match. In a conversation with CE about his new film, Satyaprakash disclosed that this project would be a captivating blend of fantasy and realism, wrapped around a heartwarming narrative.

"I have penned the story for this film, we're yet to finalise the title. There are two pivotal roles, one of which I will be portraying. I believe I am a perfect fit for this character. I have already started my preparations. I am positive that the film will stir the emotions of the audience and deliver a meaningful story."

While the film is currently in its preparatory stages, the team is gearing up to commence shooting by the end of October. Prior to that, they plan to unveil the remaining cast details and the technical crew.

In addition to this project, Satyaprakash is also preparing to release two more films, Kaala Patthar and Unlock Raghava, both of which have stories penned by him.

D Satyaprakash, the director of critically acclaimed films such as Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla, is making a comeback after the success of his last venture, Man of the Match. For his upcoming project, Satyaprakash is not only crafting the story, directing, and producing the film under his own banner, Satya Sinima Pictures, but he will be also acting in it. Satyaprakash is sharing the screen with Atharva Prakash, who has previously worked in Man of the Match. In a conversation with CE about his new film, Satyaprakash disclosed that this project would be a captivating blend of fantasy and realism, wrapped around a heartwarming narrative. "I have penned the story for this film, we're yet to finalise the title. There are two pivotal roles, one of which I will be portraying. I believe I am a perfect fit for this character. I have already started my preparations. I am positive that the film will stir the emotions of the audience and deliver a meaningful story."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the film is currently in its preparatory stages, the team is gearing up to commence shooting by the end of October. Prior to that, they plan to unveil the remaining cast details and the technical crew. In addition to this project, Satyaprakash is also preparing to release two more films, Kaala Patthar and Unlock Raghava, both of which have stories penned by him.