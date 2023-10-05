Fighter signifies the battle against injustice: Vinod Prabhakar  

By Express News Service

Vinod Prabhakar, proudly carrying his father’s legendary name Tiger, is following in his father’s footsteps. He started his journey as an actor and relishes the title of an action hero. However, he emphasises that being an action hero involves more than just wielding swords and guns. Vinod aims to make a meaningful impact by delivering a complete entertainment package with his films.

Vinod Prabhakar

While he garnered praise for his role in the Darshan-starrer Roberrt, he is now geared up for his upcoming project, Fighter, directed by Nuthan Umesh, and produced by Somashekar Kattigenahalli. The film is slated for release this week. “In this context, Fighter signifies the battle against injustice for the family.

The film, infused with thrilling elements, explores the bonds of mother-son and father-son relationships, touching the hearts of the audience,” says Vinod, adding, “This film sheds light on the challenges faced by farmers, a subject that takes a balanced approach, combining seriousness with entertainment.”

While Vinod says that action sequences, especially those at Chitradurga Fort, are the highlights, he also mentions the distinct look he sports in Fighter will make a strong impact.

While the film has Pavana and Lekha Chandra starring alongside Vinod, the actor also expresses his admiration for his co-star and yesteryear actor Nirosha, stating, “When I think of Nirosha, I recall her film Lockup Death, and I’m delighted that she has returned to acting in Kannada after many years.”

Lastly, Vinod acknowledges the immense support and motivation he has received from Challenging Star Darshan, who has been with him since the early days of his career. “Darshan’s backing has played a crucial role in boosting my confidence and determination,” he sums up.

