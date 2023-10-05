Hindi dubbing rights of Suri’s Bad Manners sold for an attractive price  

By Express News Service

Director Suri is known for creating a buzz with his films, and his upcoming film Bad Manners is no exception. The team is gearing up for release sometime this month, and the latest development is that the Hindi dubbing rights for this thrilling entertainer have been sold for an attractive price. While the makers haven’t disclosed the financial details, it’s said to be a lucrative deal, especially for the budding talent Abishek, for whom this is only his second film following Amar.

Recently, the makers released their latest single from the film on Tuesday, featuring the lead actors Abishek Ambareesh and Rachita Ram, who coincidentally share the same birthday. The romantic track, titled I Love You, Medini, has lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat and music composed by Charan Raj, who also lent his vocals to the track, and the song has already garnered millions of views.

The film had previously released three tracks including Saarayi, and Oga Oga, all of which received an excellent response from the audience.

Bad Manners features Abishek takes on a rugged and intense character. The film showcases events inspired by real incidents, marking a departure from Suri’s usual style. Produced by Sudhir KM under the banner Studio 18 banner, the film also stars Priyanka Kumar in a prominent role and has Shekar handling cinematography.

