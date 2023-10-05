Home Entertainment Kannada

Hindi dubbing rights of Suri’s Bad Manners sold for an attractive price  

The film had previously released three tracks including Saarayi, and Oga Oga, all of which received an excellent response from the audience.

Published: 05th October 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie Bad manners. (Photo | Cinema express)

A still from the movie Bad manners. (Photo | Cinema express)

By Express News Service

Director Suri is known for creating a buzz with his films, and his upcoming film Bad Manners is no exception. The team is gearing up for release sometime this month, and the latest development is that the Hindi dubbing rights for this thrilling entertainer have been sold for an attractive price. While the makers haven’t disclosed the financial details, it’s said to be a lucrative deal, especially for the budding talent Abishek, for whom this is only his second film following Amar.

Recently, the makers released their latest single from the film on Tuesday, featuring the lead actors Abishek Ambareesh and Rachita Ram, who coincidentally share the same birthday. The romantic track, titled I Love You, Medini, has lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat and music composed by Charan Raj, who also lent his vocals to the track, and the song has already garnered millions of views.

The film had previously released three tracks including Saarayi, and Oga Oga, all of which received an excellent response from the audience.

Bad Manners features Abishek takes on a rugged and intense character. The film showcases events inspired by real incidents, marking a departure from Suri’s usual style. Produced by Sudhir KM under the banner Studio 18 banner, the film also stars Priyanka Kumar in a prominent role and has Shekar handling cinematography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Director Suri Bad Manners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp