Shivarajkumar’s Ghost passes the censor board, receives U/A certification

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar’s much-talked-about film, Ghost, has successfully passed through the Censor Board and received a U/A certification. This paves the way for the thrilling heist movie to hit theatres worldwide on October 19.

Directed by Srini and produced by Sandesh Production, Ghost has been generating positive buzz. Shivarajkumar’s cameo appearance in Jailer has created a significant impact, leading to its release of Ghost in multiple languages.

Initially, Ghost will premiere in Kannada and be distributed by Sandesh Production. Pen Studios, holding the Hindi rights, plans to release the film across approximately 600 screens in North India. While the Tamil and Malayalam distribution deals are yet to be finalised, Dil Raju will distribute the Telugu version a week later.

Ghost, presented as a duology, also expands Srini’s directorial Birbal trilogy into a multiverse. Apart from Shivarajkumar, Ghost brings in an interesting cast and features Anupam Kher and Jayaram in pivotal roles, with Archana Jois portraying a key character as a journalist. Arjun Janya is taking care of the music, and Mahendra Simha handles the cinematography of the film.

Shivarajkumar’s much-talked-about film, Ghost, has successfully passed through the Censor Board and received a U/A certification. This paves the way for the thrilling heist movie to hit theatres worldwide on October 19. Directed by Srini and produced by Sandesh Production, Ghost has been generating positive buzz. Shivarajkumar’s cameo appearance in Jailer has created a significant impact, leading to its release of Ghost in multiple languages. Initially, Ghost will premiere in Kannada and be distributed by Sandesh Production. Pen Studios, holding the Hindi rights, plans to release the film across approximately 600 screens in North India. While the Tamil and Malayalam distribution deals are yet to be finalised, Dil Raju will distribute the Telugu version a week later.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ghost, presented as a duology, also expands Srini’s directorial Birbal trilogy into a multiverse. Apart from Shivarajkumar, Ghost brings in an interesting cast and features Anupam Kher and Jayaram in pivotal roles, with Archana Jois portraying a key character as a journalist. Arjun Janya is taking care of the music, and Mahendra Simha handles the cinematography of the film.