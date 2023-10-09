Home Entertainment Kannada

Experienced actors should continue to be valued alongside fresh talent: Actor Sangeetha Bhat

Sangeetha Bhat discusses her comeback, highlights the shifting dynamics of the industry and offers a glimpse into her upcoming film 'Klanta'.

Published: 09th October 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sangeetha Bhat. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Sangeetha Bhat, known for her roles in films like Preethi Geethi Ityadi, Eradane Sala, and Dayavittu Gamanisi, took a break from the film industry in 2018. During this hiatus, she had pending films such as Kismat, Anukta, Kapata Nataka Paatradaari, Alidu Ulidavaru, and Aadya, which were released at different times. This versatile actor, who was juggling both serials and films, is now excited to make her comeback.

The recent release of the teaser for her upcoming film, Klanta, directed by Vaibhav Prashanth, has garnered significant attention. A suspense thriller, revolving around two young lovers who confront a gang attack during their expedition through a dense forest. The teaser offers a glimpse into their encounter with the gang and the challenges they face. The movie features Vignesh as the hero, and Sangeetha acknowledges that her role in this film differs from her typical ‘girl-next-door’ characters. “I have action stunts in Klanta,” she mentions.

Reflecting on her career, which began in 2000 while she was balancing both serials and films, Sangeetha said there was a period of saturation that eventually led to her hiatus. When asked if she regrets taking a break, she reveals, “I do regret it. When I left films, there were many missed opportunities, and now, returning, especially post-Covid, the industry dynamics have changed. The types of films and opportunities emerging indicate a different market, for better or worse.”

Regarding her comeback, she explains how it unfolded. “Acting has been my sole passion since my teenage years, and I couldn’t let it go. During my time in Germany, my husband, Sudharshan, who is also an artist, noticed the change in me and discussed it. I realised my love for art and the need to return and restart my career.”

Now back in the industry, Sangeetha is adapting to changes, emphasising her increased focus on fitness and aligning her work with her roles and mindset. Her time in Germany broadened her perspective, making her more open and liberated. She shares, “Living in a different country helped me step out of my comfort zone, experience various traditions, and become more open-minded. Despite facing criticism, I aim to break barriers and challenge social norms. I’m open to any meaningful role.”

Sangeetha also observes the industry’s inclination towards newcomers, which she views positively. However, she believes that experienced actors should continue to be valued alongside fresh talent.“Experienced actors, in addition to newcomers, can contribute valuable industry experience,” she concludes.

