Lyca Productions approaches Vijay Kumar for Nikhil Kumar's next

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nikhil Kumar is currently busy filming his upcoming movie, directed by Lakshman. The project marks the foray of the noted banner Lyca Productions into Kannada cinema. While the principal cast includes Yukti Thareja (Rangabali) and Komal Kumar, there’s speculation that the production house has approached actor Vijay Kumar for a prominent role.

It will be intriguing to see what kind of role Vijay Kumar has been considered for in this multilingual film, which will be made in Kannada and Telugu and dubbed in other languages. More details about the Duniya and Salaga actor’s involvement in the film is expected to be revealed by the production house in the coming days.

This project marks director Lakshman’s (Bogan, Bhoomi, Romeo and Juliet) Kannada debut. The yet-to-be-titled project will have Raghu Niduvalli penning the dialogues, Ajaneesh Loknath scoring the music, and Vamsi Patchipulusu as the cinematographer. Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar is busy with his second directorial project, Bheema, set for a November release.

