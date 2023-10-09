The real Raja Yoga is the story and director Lingaraj: Actor Dharmanna Kadur

By Express News Service

Dharmanna Kadur, known for his character and comic roles, is making his debut as a hero in the upcoming film, 'Raja Yoga'. The film is ready for release, and the makers have released a trailer.

Director Lingaraj Uchangi Durga’s roots and aspirations in filmmaking have given rise to Raja Yoga, which is set in a rural backdrop. “This is my debut directorial. The film is all about how sincerity and hard work will lead to success. After seeing Dharmanna’s performance in Rama Rama Re, I felt he was the perfect fit for the hero role. The film tells the story of a father-son relationship, balancing serious themes with humour. Our aim is to focus on the present rather than dwelling on the past or the future. Everyone, including us, often thinks about the past and the future, which affects our present life. That’s the essence of this film. We worked on this film for 45 days in three stages, and the post-production work is currently in progress. We will announce the release date soon.” he mentions.

Dharmanna humbly considers the real heroes to be the story and the director. “I’ve only played a role in this film, which balances comedy, emotion, and everything else. It’s a role I’ve never played before, and I’m happy about that. The film conveys values about relationships in a humorous way, and the narration will remind everyone of films that featured great actors like Anant Nag and Shashi Kumar.”

Raja Yoga is being produced by Kumar Kanthirava of Shriramratna Productions. The film features music composed by Akshay Rishab and cinematography by Vishnuprasad Chhayagrahan. Raja Yoga features Niriksha Ravi as the female lead, along with Deekshit Krishna, Krishnamurthy Kavattara, Srinivas Goud, Usha Ravi Shankar, Mahantesh Hiremath, and others in pivotal characters.

Dharmanna Kadur, known for his character and comic roles, is making his debut as a hero in the upcoming film, 'Raja Yoga'. The film is ready for release, and the makers have released a trailer. Director Lingaraj Uchangi Durga’s roots and aspirations in filmmaking have given rise to Raja Yoga, which is set in a rural backdrop. “This is my debut directorial. The film is all about how sincerity and hard work will lead to success. After seeing Dharmanna’s performance in Rama Rama Re, I felt he was the perfect fit for the hero role. The film tells the story of a father-son relationship, balancing serious themes with humour. Our aim is to focus on the present rather than dwelling on the past or the future. Everyone, including us, often thinks about the past and the future, which affects our present life. That’s the essence of this film. We worked on this film for 45 days in three stages, and the post-production work is currently in progress. We will announce the release date soon.” he mentions. Dharmanna humbly considers the real heroes to be the story and the director. “I’ve only played a role in this film, which balances comedy, emotion, and everything else. It’s a role I’ve never played before, and I’m happy about that. The film conveys values about relationships in a humorous way, and the narration will remind everyone of films that featured great actors like Anant Nag and Shashi Kumar.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Raja Yoga is being produced by Kumar Kanthirava of Shriramratna Productions. The film features music composed by Akshay Rishab and cinematography by Vishnuprasad Chhayagrahan. Raja Yoga features Niriksha Ravi as the female lead, along with Deekshit Krishna, Krishnamurthy Kavattara, Srinivas Goud, Usha Ravi Shankar, Mahantesh Hiremath, and others in pivotal characters.