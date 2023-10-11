Daksh Patel's debut 'Netram' to release on November 17

By Express News Service

Daksh Patel marks his acting debut with Netram, a bilingual film made in Kannada and Telugu. The action suspense thriller, written and directed by Billuri Suresh, has received an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board and is all set to hit theatres on November 17.

According to the makers, the film faced a release delay due to the pandemic but is now finally making its way to the theatres.

Produced by Moktum Patel and Sheik Sabir under Running Horse Productions, the movie features music by Chaitanya Raja and cinematography by three DOPs: Prasad, Gopal, and Shyam Sindanoor.

Netram also stars Dhanushree as one of the three female leads.

