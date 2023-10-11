Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar's fans present a unique song to 'Ghost' team

It has been entirely sponsored by Shivanna’s fans across Karnataka and will be presented to the Ghost team in an event in Hospete.

Shivarajkumar in Ghost.

By Express News Service

Team Ghost has been creating the right hype for the Shivarajkumar-Srini film, which is set to hit the screens on October 19. Shivanna fans are also not leaving any stone unturned to ensure the buzz is high by dedicating a special song for their matinee idol, which will be included in the closing credits of the heist thriller.

The song has lyrics by Prasanna VM and music by Agastya. It has been entirely sponsored by Shivanna’s fans across Karnataka and will be presented to the Ghost team in an event in Hospete.

Ghost, presented as a duology, will have a widespread release. While Sandesh Productions will distribute it in Kannada, Pen Studios will release the Hindi version in around 600 screens in North India.

The Malayalam version has been acquired by Yes Be Creative, and the Telugu version will be distributed by Dil Raju a week later.

However, the Tamil rights are still being finalised.

With music by Arjun Janya, Ghost has cinematography by Mahendra Simha.

Ghost also stars Anupam Kher, Jayaram, and Archana Jois in pivotal roles.

