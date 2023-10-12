'My next horror film, directed by Lohith, is even scarier': Priyanka Upendra

A Sharadhaa By

Priyanka Upendra, now a veteran of 50 films, had her first stint in horror with director Lohith H’s Mummy - Save Me. She later collaborated with him in Devaki. After a seven-year hiatus, the actor and director are teaming up once again, which also marks Priyanka’s return to the horror genre.

Assuring that it will be scarier than their first collaboration, Priyanka said, “What sets it apart is Lohith’s unique vision, which involves shooting the entire film with a full CCTV approach, unlike the mixed handheld CCTV and camera used in other films. I did have initial concerns about how well this kind of film, particularly in the horror genre, would turn out, but the early glimpses of it seem eerie and distinct.

The entire film was shot in Goa over a 30-day schedule. She added, “It’s high time for me to explore diverse film roles, and the risk we took with this CCTV perspective has paid off, and the film will give the audience a different experience.”

When asked about her decision to work with Lohith again, Priyanka shared, “In our first two collaborations, we built a strong rapport. He’s like family to me, akin to a brother. He values my opinion and often discusses his projects with me. I had plans to launch my production with his direction, but unfortunately, COVID intervened, derailing our plans.

However, we share a deep understanding. Lohith comprehends my acting style and resonates with it in his direction, and I trust his vision.” Priyanka has a penchant for horror films, and her shared interest in the genre with Lohith strengthened their bond. She mentioned, “My sister, brother, and I are aficionados of horror movies. We believe there is a dedicated audience for this genre.” she says. In addition to this project, Priyanka is also gearing up for Ugravatara and Detective Teekshana, each at different stages of production.

I had longed to produce a film under our banner: Raviraj

The project is being bankrolled by Radhika Kumaraswamy’s brother, producer Raviraj under Sri Durgaparameshwari Productions. “This is my father’s legacy, and after his passing, I took up the reins. We had previously distributed Anatharu, starring Upendra and Darshan, under this production house. I had longed to produce a film under our banner, and joining hands with Lohith and Priyanka Upendra for this venture marks our initial foray into film production,” he says.

