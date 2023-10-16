Blink merges the realms of both stage and cinema: Srinidhi Bengaluru

By Express News Service

Blink is not your typical film, it has a touch of science, said Dia and Dasara actor Dheekshith Shetty at the launch of the second song from the film.

“The response to the initial track release had been quite favourable. Now, we are presenting the heartwarming melody Sakhiye.”

Director Srinidhi Bengaluru, speaking about his dream of creating a film that merges the realms of both stage and cinema, mentions that the film has come to life with the support of friends and the theatre community.

“Although Blink is tailored for the middle-class audience, it will be full of surprises. The film isn’t a typical science fiction genre piece; it showcases how unforeseen events can transform the world of a middle-class boy.”

Actor Mandara Battalahalli, who plays the female lead, said, “I take on the role of an everyday girl in this science fiction film. I believe that Blink, much like Lucia, Bell Bottom, and Rangitaranga, would bring about a cinematic revolution.”

Blink produced by Ravi Chandra AJ also features Chaitra J Achar, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Suresh Anagalli, and Vajradhan in significant roles. Avinasha Shastry and Prasanna Kumar are handling the cinematography and music, respectively.

