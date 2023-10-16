Home Entertainment Kannada

Prajwal Devaraj’s 40th film to be helmed by Gurudatha Ganiga

The announcement of this collaboration coincided with the commencement of the Dasara festivities, and it was accompanied by a visually captivating poster that carried profound symbolism.

Published: 16th October 2023 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

The film’s first-look poster teases a story about human-animal conflict.

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj, who has been juggling between a couple of interesting films, has given the green light to his 40th project.

This actor is set to join hands with Ambi Ning Vyasaytho director Gurudatha Ganiga. The announcement of this collaboration coincided with the commencement of the Dasara festivities, and it was accompanied by a visually captivating poster that carried profound symbolism.

The poster prominently featured a colossal buffalo, subtly alluding to the age-old notion that mankind can control nature. However, it's a theme that has been proven wrong time and again, and we see the mighty buffalo charging towards the actor, who valiantly attempts to assert his dominance with nothing but his bare hands.

Gurudatha shares that the film will be set in the traditional coastal landscape of Nagarkanda, and the storyline will explore a human-animal conflict. The director, who got his first big break in 2018 with Ambi Ning Vyasaytho, starring Ambareesh and Sudeep, is taking measured steps to ensure his second directorial venture is nothing short of unique.

Prajwal Devaraj, who has recently wrapped up his commitments for Mafia, Gana, and an untitled project, plans to commence shooting for his next, which will be helmed by Kalai Master. He will start working on Gurudatha's project, which in all likelihood will go on floors in January 2024. Apart from directorial responsibilities, Gurudatha Ganiga is also taking the role of a producer alongside VK Films. The music will be composed by Sachin Basrur, while Abhimanyu Sadanandan will be the film's cinematographer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prajwal Devaraj Ambi Ning Vyasaytho Gurudatha Ganiga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp