Prajwal Devaraj’s 40th film to be helmed by Gurudatha Ganiga

Prajwal Devaraj, who has been juggling between a couple of interesting films, has given the green light to his 40th project.

This actor is set to join hands with Ambi Ning Vyasaytho director Gurudatha Ganiga. The announcement of this collaboration coincided with the commencement of the Dasara festivities, and it was accompanied by a visually captivating poster that carried profound symbolism.

The poster prominently featured a colossal buffalo, subtly alluding to the age-old notion that mankind can control nature. However, it's a theme that has been proven wrong time and again, and we see the mighty buffalo charging towards the actor, who valiantly attempts to assert his dominance with nothing but his bare hands.

Gurudatha shares that the film will be set in the traditional coastal landscape of Nagarkanda, and the storyline will explore a human-animal conflict. The director, who got his first big break in 2018 with Ambi Ning Vyasaytho, starring Ambareesh and Sudeep, is taking measured steps to ensure his second directorial venture is nothing short of unique.

Prajwal Devaraj, who has recently wrapped up his commitments for Mafia, Gana, and an untitled project, plans to commence shooting for his next, which will be helmed by Kalai Master. He will start working on Gurudatha's project, which in all likelihood will go on floors in January 2024. Apart from directorial responsibilities, Gurudatha Ganiga is also taking the role of a producer alongside VK Films. The music will be composed by Sachin Basrur, while Abhimanyu Sadanandan will be the film's cinematographer.

