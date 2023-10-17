Devika Janitri drew inspiration from animals and their maternal instincts for Chikkiya Mooguti

By Express News Service

Costume designer and novelist Devika Janitri makes her directorial debut with Chikkiya Mooguti, a film featuring a strong female ensemble, including Shwetha Srivatsav, Tara, Bhavani Prakash, and Akanksha in leading roles, alongside Avinash, Tabla Nani, Rangayana Raghu, and Bharath Bopanna in pivotal characters.

The makers have completed shooting and the first look poster was recently launched by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.

Devika Janitri, who has penned 40 short stories, decided to bring one of them to the big screen. “To be honest, I never considered directing, but I enjoyed writing. I began to receive inquiries about the story’s copyright, and that’s when I met people in the industry who had a different vision for my story. So, I decided to take control of my story, an idea I had about five years ago, and now it’s in post-production,” she explained, sharing the first few stills from the film.

Chikkiya Mooguti comprises four stories, all centred around the theme of a mother’s love, and according to Devika, she drew inspiration from animals and their protective maternal instincts. Chikkiya Mooguti is currently in post-production, and the makers plan to release the teaser on the PRK YouTube channel on October 20.

