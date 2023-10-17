‘I have always been cautious not to rush anything in my career’:Srinidhi Shetty

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Srinidhi Shetty, who made her mark with the blockbuster franchise KGF, is choosing to be patient and discernment in selecting her projects.

After making her debut in Tamil with Cobra, one-and-a-half years later, she is all set to embark on her Telugu journey with a film titled Telusu Kada. This project also marks the directorial debut of Neeraja Kona, who is transitioning from costume designing to filmmaking.

Srinidhi Shetty,

Telusu Kada is backed by People Media Factory and boasts a team of talented technicians, including Thaman S on music, Yuvaraj as the cinematographer, and Sreekar Prasad handling the editing. The makers officially announced the project on Monday, with the muhurat scheduled in a few days, and filming set to commence in November.

In a conversation with CE, Srinidhi shares her excitement about starting a new chapter in her career and her commitment to being selective. She explains, “Though my career started off well, I have always been cautious not to rush into things. The allure of fame can push us into a signing spree, but that’s not my approach.

Hailing from a middle-class background, financial security is appealing, but I wanted to make thoughtful choices. There were opportunities, but I lacked that gut feeling to fully commit to projects. I was waiting for the right one, and eventually, when I heard Neeraja Kona’s story, I felt it was the right time. She had something unique to offer, prompting me to take on my fourth project and my debut in Telugu,” she says.

Srinidhi’s foray into different languages began with KGF. She debuted in Tamil with Cobra and she is now excited about entering Telugu. “In Tamil the work atmosphere is fast-paced, and there’s a different kind of passion. Telugu is similar to how the Kannada industry operates. However, as I embark on another film after a year and a half, it feels like starting from scratch, much like an kindergarten student. when I complete at least one or two schedules, I’ll be able to share more about it,” she adds.

Without revealing too much, Srinidhi mentions that she is a part of a love story. “It’s a feel-good film with plenty of twists and turns, ups and downs, and it promises to be beautiful. As an artist, I have ample room to perform,” she says. She also had a few things to say about the first-time director. “When Neeraja Kona, who penned the script four to five years ago, narrated the story, I could see her clarity and vision, and I knew she had a great story to tell,” Srinidhi signs off.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Srinidhi Shetty, who made her mark with the blockbuster franchise KGF, is choosing to be patient and discernment in selecting her projects. After making her debut in Tamil with Cobra, one-and-a-half years later, she is all set to embark on her Telugu journey with a film titled Telusu Kada. This project also marks the directorial debut of Neeraja Kona, who is transitioning from costume designing to filmmaking. Srinidhi Shetty,Telusu Kada is backed by People Media Factory and boasts a team of talented technicians, including Thaman S on music, Yuvaraj as the cinematographer, and Sreekar Prasad handling the editing. The makers officially announced the project on Monday, with the muhurat scheduled in a few days, and filming set to commence in November.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a conversation with CE, Srinidhi shares her excitement about starting a new chapter in her career and her commitment to being selective. She explains, “Though my career started off well, I have always been cautious not to rush into things. The allure of fame can push us into a signing spree, but that’s not my approach. Hailing from a middle-class background, financial security is appealing, but I wanted to make thoughtful choices. There were opportunities, but I lacked that gut feeling to fully commit to projects. I was waiting for the right one, and eventually, when I heard Neeraja Kona’s story, I felt it was the right time. She had something unique to offer, prompting me to take on my fourth project and my debut in Telugu,” she says. Srinidhi’s foray into different languages began with KGF. She debuted in Tamil with Cobra and she is now excited about entering Telugu. “In Tamil the work atmosphere is fast-paced, and there’s a different kind of passion. Telugu is similar to how the Kannada industry operates. However, as I embark on another film after a year and a half, it feels like starting from scratch, much like an kindergarten student. when I complete at least one or two schedules, I’ll be able to share more about it,” she adds. Without revealing too much, Srinidhi mentions that she is a part of a love story. “It’s a feel-good film with plenty of twists and turns, ups and downs, and it promises to be beautiful. As an artist, I have ample room to perform,” she says. She also had a few things to say about the first-time director. “When Neeraja Kona, who penned the script four to five years ago, narrated the story, I could see her clarity and vision, and I knew she had a great story to tell,” Srinidhi signs off. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp