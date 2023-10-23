‘Bike racer-turned-actor Aravind KP has excelled in his role’: Director Aravind Kaushik

By Express News Service

Former contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Divya Uruduga and bike racer Aravind KP are all set to appear on the silver screen together. The off-screen couple are teaming up in Huliraya director Aravind Kaushik's upcoming film, Ardhambarda Premakathe.

The film is set for a November release. The team recently unveiled the first lyrical video, Hucchu Manasina Hudugi, with lyrics written by director Aravind himself. The song features vocals by Vasuki Vaibhav and Prithvi Bhat, with music composed by Arjun Janya. During the song's launch, the director revealed how they decided to bring bike racer Aravind KP into Ardhambarda Premakathe.

"I noticed Aravind during a discussion of my story with Divya Uruduga. I found Aravind to be charming, and decided to cast him in my film. While Aravind initially expressed his lack of experience in acting, I gave him the confidence, and he has definitely excelled in his role," says the director.

The film, which explores the challenges young couples face when transitioning from love to a relationship, includes four songs. Aravind, speaking about the film, acknowledged that acting is a demanding job, and how director Aravind and Divya supported him and helped him overcome the challenges of cinema.

Produced by Buxus Media, RAC Visuals, and Lighthouse Media, Ardambarda Premakathe is distributed by Manjunath Gowda's Shalini Arts. The film, which marks the return of actor Abhilash Vishesh after 25 years, also features Santosh Upadhyay, Alok R, Shreya Babu, Venkatesha Shastry, Pradeep Roshan, Suraj Hugar, and Sujish Shetty. The film's cinematography is handled by Surya, and editing is taken care of by Shivraj Mehu.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Former contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Divya Uruduga and bike racer Aravind KP are all set to appear on the silver screen together. The off-screen couple are teaming up in Huliraya director Aravind Kaushik's upcoming film, Ardhambarda Premakathe. The film is set for a November release. The team recently unveiled the first lyrical video, Hucchu Manasina Hudugi, with lyrics written by director Aravind himself. The song features vocals by Vasuki Vaibhav and Prithvi Bhat, with music composed by Arjun Janya. During the song's launch, the director revealed how they decided to bring bike racer Aravind KP into Ardhambarda Premakathe. "I noticed Aravind during a discussion of my story with Divya Uruduga. I found Aravind to be charming, and decided to cast him in my film. While Aravind initially expressed his lack of experience in acting, I gave him the confidence, and he has definitely excelled in his role," says the director.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The film, which explores the challenges young couples face when transitioning from love to a relationship, includes four songs. Aravind, speaking about the film, acknowledged that acting is a demanding job, and how director Aravind and Divya supported him and helped him overcome the challenges of cinema. Produced by Buxus Media, RAC Visuals, and Lighthouse Media, Ardambarda Premakathe is distributed by Manjunath Gowda's Shalini Arts. The film, which marks the return of actor Abhilash Vishesh after 25 years, also features Santosh Upadhyay, Alok R, Shreya Babu, Venkatesha Shastry, Pradeep Roshan, Suraj Hugar, and Sujish Shetty. The film's cinematography is handled by Surya, and editing is taken care of by Shivraj Mehu. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp