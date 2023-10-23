Home Entertainment Kannada

Dheeren Ramkumar and director Chethan Kumar collaborate for a family entertainer

After playing the waiting game, Dheeren has greenlit his next endeavour. He is set to work with director Chethan Kumar, known for films like Bharjari, Bahaddhur, and James.

Dheeren Ramkumar and director Chethan Kumar

Dheeren Ramkumar made his debut with Shiva 143 (2020), directed by Anil Kumar and produced by Jayanna Productions. After playing the waiting game, Dheeren has greenlit his next endeavour. He is set to work with director Chethan Kumar, known for films like Bharjari, Bahaddhur, and James.

If all had gone as planned, Dheeren's next film was originally intended to be with Badava Rascal director Shankar Guru. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the project was delayed, and Dheeren has moved on to this project with Chethan Kumar.

Meanwhile, Chethan is currently committed to a project with actor Rakksh Ram, titled Burma. The first schedule of this commercial entertainer was recently wrapped up in Mangaluru. He will commence working on the film with Dheeren once he wraps up Burma. Dheeren's sophomore film is expected to be a family entertainer, and the makers are planning to begin shooting the project early next year.

