Srinidhi Shetty on board Kichcha Sudeep-Cheran project

Kichcha Sudeep, currently engaged in the filming of Max under the direction of debutant Vijay Karthikeya, is simultaneously preparing for his 47th project with National Award-winning filmmaker Cheran. Bankrolled by Satya Jyothi Pictures, the project is in the early stages of development.

As the casting process unfolds, the production team has now revealed that Srinidhi Shetty will be starring in the film alongside Sudeep. This announcement was made on the occasion of the KGF actor's birthday. Model-turned-actor Srinidhi, rose to fame with her debut in Prashanth Neel-Yash's KGF.

She further made her mark in the Tamil film industry with Cobra starring Vikram and is all set to make her entry into the Telugu cinema with Telasu Kada. Kichcha 47, which is billed as a multilingual project, will mark her third venture in Kannada cinema.

