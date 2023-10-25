Kannada actor Nischith Korodi's 'Supplier Shankara' to release soon

By Express News Service

Director Ranjith Singh Rajput’s debut film, Supplier Shankara, featuring Nischith Korodi is currently in post-production and is gearing up for a release soon.

The makers, who recently unveiled the teaser, expressed their excitement and noted that the film is an ode to those in the hospitality industry.

The director extended his gratitude to producers M Chandra Shekar and M Nagendra Singh, who played a pivotal role in bringing this project to life.

“Supplier Shankara is a tribute to the world of hospitality and we promise to offer an engaging cinematic experience,” says the director.

Ranjith emphasises that Supplier Shankara combines elements of comedy, sentiment, love, and thrills. The team has crafted a captivating narrative that promises a rich blend of entertainment, emotions, and music.

Produced under the Trinethra Films banner, Supplier Shankara features Deepika Adarsh in the role of a teacher.

The music is composed by director Bharath, and cinematography is handled by Satish Kumar.

