Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada actor Nischith Korodi's 'Supplier Shankara' to release soon

“Supplier Shankara is a tribute to the world of hospitality and we promise to offer an engaging cinematic experience,” says the director.

Published: 25th October 2023 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Supplier Shankara'

A still from 'Supplier Shankara'

By Express News Service

Director Ranjith Singh Rajput’s debut film, Supplier Shankara, featuring Nischith Korodi is currently in post-production and is gearing up for a release soon.

The makers, who recently unveiled the teaser, expressed their excitement and noted that the film is an ode to those in the hospitality industry.

The director extended his gratitude to producers M Chandra Shekar and M Nagendra Singh, who played a pivotal role in bringing this project to life.

“Supplier Shankara is a tribute to the world of hospitality and we promise to offer an engaging cinematic experience,” says the director.

Ranjith emphasises that Supplier Shankara combines elements of comedy, sentiment, love, and thrills. The team has crafted a captivating narrative that promises a rich blend of entertainment, emotions, and music.

Produced under the Trinethra Films banner, Supplier Shankara features Deepika Adarsh in the role of a teacher.

The music is composed by director Bharath, and cinematography is handled by Satish Kumar.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supplier Shankara Nischith Korodi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp