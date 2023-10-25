'Kerebete' marks the return of Gowri Shankar as lead hero

Home Entertainment Kannada

Shot entirely in Shivamogga, the film is set to hit screens early next year.

Actor Gowri Shankar

By Express News Service

Kerebete marks the return of actor Gowri Shankar after a five-year hiatus, and as a full-fledged hero with director Raj Guru at the helm.

What adds a unique twist to this film is its picturesque setting against the backdrop of Malnad, known for its traditional fishing practices, especially at large ponds. 

The movie, as revealed by the creators through the title poster, reveals that the storyline is deeply rooted in a rural village with a focus on age-old fishing methods.

The project has actor Gowri Shankar doubling up as producer in association with Jai Shankar Patel.

Kerebete has music composed by Gagan Badariya.

