Makers of Shivarajkumar’s 'Ghost' unveil plans for a Dalavayi spinoff

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shivarajkumar’s latest release, Ghost, directed by Srini, which hit the theatres during the festive season of Dasara has been warmly embraced by Kannada cinema enthusiasts. Notably, it has set the cash registers ringing, especially on Vijayadashmi across Karnataka.

One of the highlights of the film is undoubtedly Shivanna’s portrayal of Dalavayi, and the success of the character has prompted the Century star and director Srini to expand the character’s narrative.

Srini has also hinted on social media that the answers to a lot of questions, including the whereabouts of the stolen gold, Dalavayi’s survival, and more will be answered in Ghost 2.0.

Thrilled with the enthusiastic response from the audience, Srini revealed that he had contemplated a Dalavayi spinoff even while Ghost was in production. However, he never anticipated it would take shape before Ghost 2.0.

“Shivanna’s portrayal of Dalavayi, a character that perished 15 years ago, has sparked a fervour of curiosity about this enigmatic figure. This curiosity has led us to the concept of a prequel, and it’s one of the reasons Shivanna has chosen to explore the Dalavayi spinoff before proceeding with Ghost 2.0. Currently, I am busy with theatre promotions for Ghost and am excited to see packed shows. Following this, I’ll commence shooting for Birbal 2. In the meantime, I’ve already begun crafting the narrative for Dalavayi with plans to start production in 2024,” says Srini, adding that this fictional character has no connection to the underworld don, Dalavayi Muddanna.

Ghost, currently running in theatres, is produced by Sandesh Productions and stars Jayaram, Prashanth Narayanan, Anupam Kher, and Archana Jois in pivotal roles.

The film’s musical score is composed by Arjun Janya, and Mahendra Simha executes the cinematography.

