Actress Manvitha Kamath joins the cast of Lohith H’s latest film 'Capture'

The actor will be portraying a significant character as Priyanka Upendra's daughter. The film marks her first project in horror.

Published: 26th October 2023

By Express News Service

Manvitha Kamath, known for her role in Tagaru and last seen in Shiva 143, has joined Priyanka Upendra in Lohith H's latest film, Capture.

Manvitha, who has filmed her portions alongside Priyanka in Goa, expressed her excitement, saying, "This is my first horror film. Initially, I was apprehensive about working in this genre, but I accepted the role because it offered me a compelling character. We spent 15 days shooting in Goa, and I thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Priyanka Upendra."

She adds, "While shooting, everything felt fine, but I have to admit that I got a little scared when I returned home."

Capture will be the third collaboration between Priyanka and Lohith H after Mummy - Save Me and Devaki, Manvitha's first collaboration with the director.

What makes the film intriguing is that the entire film is shot from the perspective of a CCTV, a first of its kind in Indian cinema.

Capture is produced by Ravi Raj under Shri Durgaparameshwari Production.

The film is currently in the post-production phase and is scheduled for release in November.

