‘I am still a village boy at heart, could connect to my role in 'Tagaru Palya': Actor Nagabhushana

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nagabhushana, known for his unique style as an actor, doesn’t fit the typical mass hero mould. Instead, he captivates audiences with his punchlines and humour.

Notable examples of his work include roles in Ikkat and Shashank’s Kousalya Supraja Rama, among many others.

Nagabhushana acknowledges that he isn’t pursuing mass hero roles. “I am an actor, who can do comedy. Making people laugh is a significant contribution, and I’m glad there’s ample room to explore such subjects with actors who specialize in them. I also believe that films of senior artists like Anant Nag and Lokesh, which offered family-friendly and humorous content, are missing, and I hope to fill that space.”

Nagabhushana

The actor sees Tagaru Palya as his emergence as a full-fledged hero. The comedy-drama, set to release on October 27, has garnered significant attention through its promotions.

“When director Umesh Krupa narrated the story to Dhananjay, who is producing this film, he considered casting fresh faces and senior actors Tara and Rangayana Raghu. However, after going through the casting process, Umesh felt I was the best fit and considered me for the role, which I gladly accepted. Then came Prem’s daughter Amrutha, who is marking her debut through this film,” he says.

Speaking about Tagaru Palya in a nutshell, Nagabhushana says, “The film is a celebration of relationships and family bonding. It also explores the challenges faced by farmers, presented through the lens of cinema. The film’s unique slang adds authenticity to the storytelling.”

Hailing from a village, Nagabhushana easily connected with his role in Tagaru Palya.

“I am still a village boy at heart. Even today, when I return to my hometown, I dress and behave like the people in the village. Playing a character rooted in my background was a dream come true,” he says, adding, “The film is a fun entertainer with an underlying message, this made my performance even more enjoyable.”

Comedy and dialogue writing plays an essential role in the characters portrayed by Nagabhushana.

“I enjoy delivering punch dialogues and I believe in adding my own thoughts to them. It’s crucial that my dialogue feels natural, as I cannot merely memorize lines, and deliver them as it is. I strive to make the dialogues my own and maintain authenticity throughout the scenes and the film as a whole,” he says.

Dhananjay and Nagabhushana.

Regarding his friend Dhananjay’s support in his career growth, who has produced this film under his Daali Pictures banner, Nagabhushana says, “We are actors, but our paths differ. However, Dhananjay’s support means a lot to me. I appreciate the fact that Dhananjay understands my capabilities as an actor and my individual achievements.”

I want to connect with the audience through captivating stories: Dhananjay

“I aim to share compelling narratives through my production house, Daali Pictures, where I have the privilege of collaborating with talented directors and actors. When Umesh K Krupa presented the story, I was attracted by the potential of Tagaru Palaya and was sure that it would resonate with the audience. Umesh’s abilities as a writer and director are evident, making him a valuable addition to the industry. This motivated me to produce the film. Regarding my friend Nagabhushan’s inclusion, it was entirely the director’s decision. His fluency in the Mandya Malavalli dialect was essential for this project, and he has pulled off the role with elan.”

