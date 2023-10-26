KRG Studios releases the Kannada version of Hindi film '12th Fail'

By Express News Service

The Hindi film, 12th Fail, by renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to be dubbed and released in Kannada and will be distributed in Karnataka by KRG Studios.

The film featuring Vikram Maasey, draws inspiration from the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and also includes actors like Pallak Lalwani and Medha Shankar in significant roles.

During a media interaction in Bengaluru, ahead of the film’s release, the distributors expressed their excitement about the film, which conveys a strong message.

They also announced plans to release the film in more than 100 theatres and mentioned that director Rohit Padaki has overviewed the dubbing of the Kannada version.

While Vikram Maasey takes pride in being involved in a film with a strong message, Medha Sankar shared, “I’ve acted in many movies, but this role is truly special. We were delighted when Vidhu Vinod Chopra invited us to be part of this film. It’s a matter of great pride that the film is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.”

