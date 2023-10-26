My role as a domestic help will be unique in 'Phoenix': Kannada actor Nimika Ratnakar

By Express News Service

Director Om Prakash Rao’s upcoming film Phoenix, is all set to begin shooting on October 26, and a simple muhurat ceremony has been planned to be held today.

Known for his mass films like Lockup Death, Huchcha, AK 47, Kalasipalya, and Ayya, Om Prakash is delving into a female-centric subject with Phoenix.

Before commencing the shooting, the makers unveiled the first looks of Nimika Ratnakar.

While some of these looks depict the actor in a goddess avatar, released on the occasion of Dasara, one look showcases her as a domestic helper, holding a broom in one hand and a knife in the other.

Speaking about her role, Nimika Ratnakar states, “My goddess avatar is just a part of the film. The entire story is based on true events and is a crime thriller, executed in Om Prakash’s signature style, featuring mass elements. I portray a domestic help. Essentially, the film’s message is about the triumph of good, and the goddess avatar poster is a symbolic representation, but the film is not devotional. This role is different for me because I typically play glamorous characters, and this role has a unique portrayal,” she says.

In addition to Nimika Ratnakar, Om Prakash Rao’s 49th film also features Kritika Lobo, Jagadish, Bhaskar Shetty, Pratap, Vinod, Swastik Shankar, and Anil Kumar in pivotal roles.

The film also marks the return of Pradeep Rawat to Kannada cinema, and he plays the antagonist.

Phoenix is produced by Trisha Prakash under the Siriguru Chitralaya banner, with Sadhukokila handling the music direction and Ravikumar serving as the cinematographer.

The production team plans to shoot the first extensive schedule in Bengaluru over a period of 25 days.

Phoenix marks Nimika Ratnakar’s second collaboration with Om Prakash after Trishulam, which stars Upendra and Ravi Chandran.

