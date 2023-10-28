Home Entertainment Kannada

Garadi passes Censor Board with U/A rating

Challenging Star Darshan to unveil the film’s trailer on Nov 1, coinciding with Kannada Rajyotsava

Published: 28th October 2023 11:37 AM

Garadi

A still from the teaser of the movie 'Garadi' (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service
Garadi poster

Yogaraj Bhat’s much-anticipated film, Garadi, has successfully passed the Censor Board with a U/A rating and is now gearing up for its grand release on November 10.

The film boasts an interesting cast, featuring Yashas Surya and Sonal Monterio in prominent roles. Notably, Garadi marks the return of actor and politician, BC Patil, who is facing the camera after a hiatus, and he also doubles up as the film’s producer.

One of the most exciting elements of Garadi is the special appearance of Darshan, and his involvement in the film has generated a substantial buzz, which is an added attraction.

The Challenging star will also be launching the film’s trailer on November 1, coinciding with Kannada Rajyotsava, at Ranibennur. This event is set out to be a grand affair, with the entire film team and other dignitaries in attendance.

Garadi is backed by Vanaja Patil under his home banner of Kourava Production House. The film features music by Harikrishna, reuniting the successful director-composer duo.

Garadi Yogaraj Bhat

