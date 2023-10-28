Home Entertainment Kannada

'Varahachakra' marks the return of director Manju Maskal Matti

The movie is billed as a thriller that tackles modern digital injustices and vices.

Published: 28th October 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Varahachakra

Varahachakra poster

By Express News Service

Varahachakra marks the return of director Manju Maskal Matti, known for Manasugala Mathu Madhura. The film is being shot in various locations, including Ballari, Hiriyur, Bangalore, Chitradurga, and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The movie is billed as a thriller that tackles modern digital injustices and vices. It follows a group of five heroes as they confront these wrongdoings. The cast includes Telugu actors Bhanu Chander, Prema, and Saikumar in prominent roles, alongside Arjun Dev, Rana, Imran Sharif, Aryan, and Pratik Gowda as the Pancha Pandavas.

Director Manju Maskal Matti explains that the core concept of the film revolves around Varaha Vishnu’s incarnation as the film sheds light on contemporary digital malpractices and societal anomalies.Prema, who plays a unique character, describes her role as one with both negative and positive aspects. She is excited to collaborate with Bhanu Chander once again, having previously worked together in the movie Devi.

Dr V Nagendra Prasad, the composer of five songs in the film, also plays a significant role. Additionally, actors Shobharai, Priya Tarun, Ananya, Jahnavi, Deeksha, and Chaitra play important characters. Cinematography is handled by Gurudath, and editing is by Bhargav.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manju Maskal Matti Varahachakra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp