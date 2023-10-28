By Express News Service

Varahachakra marks the return of director Manju Maskal Matti, known for Manasugala Mathu Madhura. The film is being shot in various locations, including Ballari, Hiriyur, Bangalore, Chitradurga, and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The movie is billed as a thriller that tackles modern digital injustices and vices. It follows a group of five heroes as they confront these wrongdoings. The cast includes Telugu actors Bhanu Chander, Prema, and Saikumar in prominent roles, alongside Arjun Dev, Rana, Imran Sharif, Aryan, and Pratik Gowda as the Pancha Pandavas.

Director Manju Maskal Matti explains that the core concept of the film revolves around Varaha Vishnu’s incarnation as the film sheds light on contemporary digital malpractices and societal anomalies.Prema, who plays a unique character, describes her role as one with both negative and positive aspects. She is excited to collaborate with Bhanu Chander once again, having previously worked together in the movie Devi.

Dr V Nagendra Prasad, the composer of five songs in the film, also plays a significant role. Additionally, actors Shobharai, Priya Tarun, Ananya, Jahnavi, Deeksha, and Chaitra play important characters. Cinematography is handled by Gurudath, and editing is by Bhargav.

