Duniya Vijay approached to star in Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next?

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Duniya Vijay is part of Lyca Productions, a noted South Indian banner, which is venturing into Kannada cinema with a film starring Nikhil Kumar. Now, the latest buzz is that Vijay has been approached by popular Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his upcoming project, featuring Rajinikanth and tentatively titled Thalaivar 171.

Vijay has consistently expressed his admiration for Rajinikanth for several reasons, and it remains to be seen whether his dream of working with the superstar will come true. Vijay has shown his ability to transcend language barriers when he made his Telugu debut in the film Veera Simha Reddy, playing the antagonist alongside Balakrishna.

Thalaivar 171 marks the first collaboration between Lokesh (known for Vikram, Master, and Leo) and Rajinikanth, with the film being produced by Sun Pictures. While the makers are still finalising the cast, they have confirmed that Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the film.

Meanwhile, Duniya Vijay, who made his directorial debut with Salaga, is now focusing on his next directorial, Bheema, currently in preparation for its theatrical release, and an official date is expected to be announced soon.

