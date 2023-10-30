Home Entertainment Kannada

Kiran Narayan’s 'Sneharshri' locks release date

The film will be released alongside Bad Manners, Swati Muttinha Male Haniye, and Sugar Factory. Apart from directing the film, Kiran Narayan is doubling up as the lead actor.

Published: 30th October 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 10:55 AM

By Express News Service

Kiran Narayan's debut film Sneharshi has made its rounds at various film festivals, including the Austin International Film Festival and Radiance International Film Festivals, and it is now gearing up for a theatrical release on November 24.

The film will be released alongside Bad Manners, Swati Muttinha Male Haniye, and Sugar Factory. Apart from directing the film, Kiran Narayan is doubling up as the lead actor. Written by his mother Nagathihalli Prathiba, Kiran bills the film as a family-friendly movie.

"The film tackles a pressing social issue that plagues the lives of people in bustling metropolises. It will blend action, music, and emotions into a captivating narrative," he says.

Sneharshi is produced under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Betaraya Combines and features a cast that includes Sanjana, Ranganath Sampath, Sudha Belavadi, Prakash Naveen, and Chakravarthi. Akash Ayappa has scored the music for the film, which has cinematography by Ravi Kishore.

