Team 'Araam Aravind Swamy' wraps up shooting

By Express News Service

The shooting of Araam Aravind Swamy has been wrapped up, and the makers have moved on to the post-production stage. This fun entertainer helmed by director Abhishek Shetty, features Aniissh Tejeshwar, (Nam Areal Ond Dina), Milana Nagaraj of Kousalya Supraja Rama fame, and Hritika Shreenivas in the lead roles.

During a recent media interaction, the film's team shared that Araam Aravind Swamy promises to narrate a unique story. Director Abhishek Shetty enthusiastically discussed this distinctive project, assuring the audience of an experience that will feel fresh and captivating.

The film boasts a musical score by Arjun Janya. Araam Aravind Swamy marks Abhishek's third directorial venture, following his earlier works, Nam Gani B’Com Pass and Gajanana and Gang. The team is eagerly looking forward to the release of this exciting film, and promises the fans that it will be a delightful cinematic experience.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The shooting of Araam Aravind Swamy has been wrapped up, and the makers have moved on to the post-production stage. This fun entertainer helmed by director Abhishek Shetty, features Aniissh Tejeshwar, (Nam Areal Ond Dina), Milana Nagaraj of Kousalya Supraja Rama fame, and Hritika Shreenivas in the lead roles. During a recent media interaction, the film's team shared that Araam Aravind Swamy promises to narrate a unique story. Director Abhishek Shetty enthusiastically discussed this distinctive project, assuring the audience of an experience that will feel fresh and captivating. The film boasts a musical score by Arjun Janya. Araam Aravind Swamy marks Abhishek's third directorial venture, following his earlier works, Nam Gani B’Com Pass and Gajanana and Gang. The team is eagerly looking forward to the release of this exciting film, and promises the fans that it will be a delightful cinematic experience.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp