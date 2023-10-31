Kishore joins 'Guns & Roses'

By Express News Service

Guns and Roses, which marks the acting debut of Arjun, the son of the well-known Kannada actor and writer, Ajay Kumar has managed to bring on board south Indian actor Kishore in a prominent role.

The film, directed by HS Srinivas Kumar, features Kishore in the role of a police officer, and the makers, who have shot the portions with Kishore, recently shared a few pictures of him from the movie. HR Nataraj bankrolling the project, and Sharath has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Although the film was recently launched, the production team is already in the final stages of shooting, and the post-production is near completion.

Guns & Roses has music by Shashikumar, cinematography by Janardhan Chayagran, and editing by Sanjeev Reddy. The film is a romantic drama infused with rural elements. Yashika Nishkal stars as the female lead, and the supporting cast includes Shobhraj, Avinash, Suchendra Prasad, Ashwath Neenasam, Harish, Jeevan Richi, Aruna Balaraj, and Diamond Rajanna.



