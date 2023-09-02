Home Entertainment Kannada

I am both excited nervous to be a part of 'Danthakathe': Raghu Mukherjee

Currently, in the post-production phase, the film’s motion poster was released by Ravichandran, and it was revealed that Yasha Shivakumar would make a special appearance in the film.

Team Danthakathe. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

Raghu Mukherjee, who played a politician in crime-thriller Head Bush, has taken up the role of a sub-inspector in his upcoming film 'Danthakathe'. The film, directed by Vachan, also features Ravi Shankar as a senior officer and Kishore as a special investigation officer.

Currently, in the post-production phase, the film’s motion poster was released by Ravichandran, and it was revealed that Yasha Shivakumar would make a special appearance in the film. During the launch event, Raghu Mukherjee praised its exceptional cast and crew and called the storyline as intriguing. “There was a mix of excitement and nervousness about being part of such a unique subject like Danthakathe,” shares Raghu Mukherjee.

Director Vachan highlighted that Danthakathe, jointly made under the banners Halmidi Productions and Janarathna Productions, breaks away from the typical police procedural plots and added that the story revolves around an incident that occurs within the jurisdiction of a rural police station. “The connection between the story and the title will gradually unfold as the film progresses,” says the director. The film, which is gearing up for release, plans to hit theatres in the coming months.

