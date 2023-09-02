Kichcha Sudeep to return to direction after nine years with KK

By Express News Service

We had recently reported about a possible collaboration between Pan India actor Kichcha Sudeep and KRG Studios for a multilingual film, which will be directed by a star director. Now, the makers have officially announced that the actor himself will be helming the film, on the eve of his birthday.

Titled KK, the film’s poster has the tagline “God Forgives, I Don’t - King Kichcha.” This project marks Sudeep’s first collaboration with KRG Studios, a joint production by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj, and the trio aims to create a cinematic experience that transcends language barriers, appealing to a global audience.

Sudeep, who began his directorial journey with My Autograph, has successfully helmed seven films. Now, his directorial comeback has sparked excitement among his fans. This venture is the sixth production from the production house, and Karthik, who is thrilled to work with Sudeep, expressed, “I have been a fan of his work since Huchcha and always dreamt of collaborating with him. Having him as our first major star collaboration is a moment of great pride. Sudeep directing the film is the cherry on top. It’s a double celebration for all of us.”

