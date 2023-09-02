Ravi Shankar to helm son Adhvay’s debut

By Express News Service

Ravi Shankar the noted actor and dubbing artist across South Indian industries has been planning to launch his son Adhvay Pudipeeddi for a while now. Finally, the project is coming to fruition. Interestingly, Ravi Shankar himself has decided to direct the film. Speaking to CE about this exciting development, Ravi Shankar stated, “The preparations are underway, and we will officially reveal more about the project with a teaser, followed by the film’s launch on October 24.”

The script, written by director Ravi Shankar, will be a youthful college romance with elements of mystery and divinity. Ravi Shankar is happy to make his directorial come back. “I directed Durgi starring Malashree, 20 years ago, after which my life took a different direction towards acting. However, the desire to direct never faded. I know my son better than anyone, and I want to direct his first film before passing the torch to others,” says Ravi Shankar, who has finalised Ravi Basrur as the music composer.

The filmmakers are in the process of selecting a heroine, and they are searching for a fresh face. Interestingly, Ravi Shankar plans to make the film in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Adhvay has completed a year-long course at The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York and is now back home, preparing for his debut.

