Director Jadeshaa in discussions with SJ Suryah for a role in Vijay Kumar’s next

While details about the storyline remain under wraps, the yet-to-titled project is set against the backdrop of India’s post-Independence era

Indian film director-actor SJ Suryah

Indian film director-actor SJ Suryah. (Photo | S J Suryah Twitter)

By Express News Service

Vijay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his second directorial project, Bheema, which is scheduled to hit theatres in November. Simultaneously, he’s collaborating with director Jadeshaa K Hampi for an upcoming film, which is set to start shooting later this year. According to recent reports, the makers have engaged in discussions with renowned Tamil actor SJ Suryah for a potential role in the film.

Confirming this update, Jadeshaa says, “Yes, we have an interesting role in mind for SJ Suryah in our yet-to-be-titled film, and we’ve had our initial conversation with him. Currently, the actor is occupied with another film shoot and has asked us to reconnect once his schedule permits, at which point we will resume our discussions.” He also mentioned that they are currently in the process of shortlisting other cast members, including the female lead. 

Although the director did not reveal the storyline, he did mention that the film will be set just after India’s independence. “We are actively searching for the right actors to bring our vision to life.” Meanwhile, Bheema is currently in the post-production phase. The film, produced by Krishna Sarthak and Jagdeesh Gowda, has music composed by Charan Raj, with dialogues penned by Maasti. Shiv Sena is handling the cinematography, and Deepu S Kumar is taking care of the editing.

