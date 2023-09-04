Home Entertainment Kannada

Kichcha Sudeep and Cheran join hands for Kichcha 47

The makers released a new poster featuring a man, whose face is not seen. The makers did not reveal the rest of the cast and technical crew of the film as of yet.

Published: 04th September 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Kichcha Sudeep.

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep.

By Express News Service

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa is set to collaborate with director Cheran for an upcoming film tentatively titled Kichcha 47, the makers of the film announced on social media on Saturday. The film will be backed by Sathya Jyothi Films.

The makers released a new poster featuring a man, whose face is not seen. His shirt and hands have stains of blood. The makers did not reveal the rest of the cast and technical crew of the film as of yet. It is to be noted that the actor had earlier remade and starred in My Autograph, based on Cheran's 2004 romantic drama Autograph. The film marked Sudeepa's directorial debut.

Meanwhile, Sudeepa was last seen in Vikrant Rona. The actor, who is shooting for Max, directed by Vijay Karthikeya will be helming his upcoming film KK for KRG Studios. He is also set to join forces with Kabzaa director R Chandru. On the other hand, for Cheran, Kichcha 47 will mark his return to the director's chair after four years, since the release of Thirumanam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor Kichcha Sudeepa Director Cheran Sathya Jyothi Films

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp