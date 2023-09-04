Kichcha Sudeep and Cheran join hands for Kichcha 47

By Express News Service

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa is set to collaborate with director Cheran for an upcoming film tentatively titled Kichcha 47, the makers of the film announced on social media on Saturday. The film will be backed by Sathya Jyothi Films.

The makers released a new poster featuring a man, whose face is not seen. His shirt and hands have stains of blood. The makers did not reveal the rest of the cast and technical crew of the film as of yet. It is to be noted that the actor had earlier remade and starred in My Autograph, based on Cheran's 2004 romantic drama Autograph. The film marked Sudeepa's directorial debut.

Meanwhile, Sudeepa was last seen in Vikrant Rona. The actor, who is shooting for Max, directed by Vijay Karthikeya will be helming his upcoming film KK for KRG Studios. He is also set to join forces with Kabzaa director R Chandru. On the other hand, for Cheran, Kichcha 47 will mark his return to the director's chair after four years, since the release of Thirumanam.

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa is set to collaborate with director Cheran for an upcoming film tentatively titled Kichcha 47, the makers of the film announced on social media on Saturday. The film will be backed by Sathya Jyothi Films. The makers released a new poster featuring a man, whose face is not seen. His shirt and hands have stains of blood. The makers did not reveal the rest of the cast and technical crew of the film as of yet. It is to be noted that the actor had earlier remade and starred in My Autograph, based on Cheran's 2004 romantic drama Autograph. The film marked Sudeepa's directorial debut. Meanwhile, Sudeepa was last seen in Vikrant Rona. The actor, who is shooting for Max, directed by Vijay Karthikeya will be helming his upcoming film KK for KRG Studios. He is also set to join forces with Kabzaa director R Chandru. On the other hand, for Cheran, Kichcha 47 will mark his return to the director's chair after four years, since the release of Thirumanam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });